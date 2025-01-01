Sydney [Australia], January 1 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between Australia and India, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey heaped praise on his teammates and batters Travis Head, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne following their contribution in the ongoing series.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Travis has scored the bulk of the runs early in the series, and then Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stepped up. We're pretty level, and like I said, it hasn't changed a lot from a really poor fixture. We understand it wasn't the way we wanted to play, but I think staying level and understanding that we're a good team has been the way," Carey said in a pre match news conference.

The left-hand batter further said that the mood has remained the same from the start of the series.

"The mood hasn't changed a lot. We're a proud group. We wanted to bounce back from Perth, but I don't think we had to change too much for a lot to change. It's been really level throughout the series, trusting players to perform when their time comes," he said.

In order to help Australia defend the target of 330 runs on Day 05 and win the Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled at full pace despite struggling with his fitness.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3. (ANI)

