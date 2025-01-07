Jamshedpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Amandeep Drall, one of the top performers in the last season, will lead the field in the season-opening event of the Women's Pro Golf Tour which will make its first-ever stop at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

The field includes numerous winners from the 2024 season. Jasmine Shekar who won two of the last three legs in 2024, Sneha Singh (Leg 2 and Leg 4), Anvitha Narender (Leg 8).

Other seasoned pros to watch out for include Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh and Khushi Khanijau.

Amateurs Anaahat Bindra and Saanvi Somu will also be part of the along wih 28 Pro players.

Amandeep and Sneha, who have conditional status in Category 16 on the Ladies European Tour for 2025, will be the leading contenders.

The 2024 Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi, who also earned a status on the LET, is skipping the first two legs.

Amandeep won once and finished runner-up twice last season in 14 starts and finished second on the Merit List.

After having missed out on playing on LET for most of 2024, she is looking at getting some valuable tournament play before heading to the LET this year.

She is among the reserves for LET's opening event in Morocco next month. Also among the reserves currently are Sneha and Hitaashee.

The opening event will have two players making their pro debut: Lavanya Jadon, who ended a runner-up in the eighth leg last year as an amateur, and Jia Kochhar. PTI

