Arsenal welcome Newcastle United in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with both teams looking to take an early advantage in this tie. The Gunners are second in the English Premier League table with 40 points from 20 matches, six behind leaders Liverpool. Newcastle United have managed to reach the fifth spot with wins in their last five games in the league. The EFL Cup though is an opportunity for both these clubs to lay their hands on silverware this term should their primary goals do not materialise. Gunners in particular are in dire need of a trophy and this competition is key. Nottingham Forest Wins Against Wolves and Closes Gap on Premier League 2024–25 Points Table Leader Liverpool.

Kai Havertz has missed the last two games due to illness and it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut. Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling have been out for a while and there is no date given for their comeback. Gabriel Jesus will lead the attacking line with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Jorginho, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard will be part of their midfield three.

Martin Dubravka will be part of the starting eleven for Newcastle United in the continued absence of Nick Pope. Alexander Isak will continue to lead the attack with Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes on the wings. Joe Willock is all set to get the nod in midfield with Bruno Guimaraes getting a much-needed rest. Fabian Schar is suspended for this tie with Lloyd Kelly getting a chance in his place.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will continue their EFL Cup 2024-25 campaign against Newcastle United in the semifinal on Wednesday, January 8. Emirates Stadium, London, England will host the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match, which has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match on any TV channel. For the Arsenal vs Newcastle United online viewing option, read below. Former Aston Villa Forward Indiana Vassilev on USA Roster Ahead of Friendlies Against Venezuela, Costa Rica.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Arsenal will be tested in this game but expect them to clinch a narrow 2-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).