Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 3 (ANI): FEI Concours de Dressage International CDI1* along with EFI Dressage (CDN) for Children 1 and 2 categories. They are also, followed by Young Rider and Junior Rider Dressage. Athletes from all over India will be participating in the event.

There are four athlete participation categories which include Young Rider (16 years to 21 years), Junior (14 years to 18 years), Children - I (12 years to 14 years) and Children - II (10 years to 12 years).

The Event will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai at the Dressage Arena. Athletes from different categories including Young and Junior Riders and the Children I and II riders will be competing in the event. The judges evaluate each movement on the basis of a standard appropriate to the level of the test and assign each movement a score from zero to ten - zero being "not executed" and 10 being "excellent".

Shyam Mehta, President of the Amateur Rider's Club, said, "This is the year's first dressage event at ARC which is happening under the aegis of FEI and EFI. We are going to witness India's best dressage horses and skilled riders in the competition. We are expecting a great level of competition between the participants in the event. The athletes will be eyeing Asian Games berth through this competition and we are going to witness the high quality and skilled action performance by many young athletes."

ARC continues to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers. (ANI)

