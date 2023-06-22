Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) Vidhatri Urs is all set to join the elite list of amateurs to register a win on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour even before joining the pro ranks as she built up a massive nine shot lead with just one round to go in the ninth leg of the 2023 season at the Prestige Golfshire here on Thursday.

Following up on her first round 7-under 65, Vidhatri, whose best on the Hero WPGT as an amateur has been a third place finish, added a 5-under 67 to get to 12-under 132, while rookie pro Kriti Chowhan added even par 72 to her first round 69 to get to 141.

Also Read | Peter Allan Dies: Former Australia and Queensland Fast Bowler Passes Away at 87.

Lying third was another amateur Saanvi Somu, who shot 69 after her first round 73. She was tied third alongside Sachika Singh (70-72) and Seher Atwal (69-73).

Jasmine Shekar (69), Sneha Singh (72) and Jyotsana Singh (72) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, while Hitaashee Bakshi (70), Ananya Datar (71) and Shweta Mansingh (73) were all tied ninth with a total of 146.

Also Read | ‘I Will Do It Again’ Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Opens Up On Heated Exchange With Pakistan Footballers During SAFF Championship 2023 Clash.

After a great first round, Vidhatri was once again fast off the blocks with birdies on first, third and fifth and added a fourth on eighth to make the turn in 4-under.

A birdie on 12th was followed by a bogey on 14th and then she closed the day with a birdie on 18th for a 67. In two days Vidhatri has dropped just one shot per day while picking up 14 birdies.

Kriti had four birdies against two bogeys and a double.

Saanvi, another promising amateur, had four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back stretch but she dropped one shot on the third and two more on the back nine for a 69.

Sachika had three birdies on the front nine but three bogeys on the back nine negated that in her 72.

In comparison, Seher had two birdies and three bogeys in the first eight holes and thereafter she had a string of 10 pars.

Jasmine Shekar, in sixth place, is the only other player under par with 74-69 and Sneha Singh, twice winner in 2023, is even par 144 with 72-72.

Tvesa Malik had five bogeys and a double in the first six holes and another double later on against two birdies in her 79. She was tied-18th.

The cut fell at 11-over 155 and 25 players made the grade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)