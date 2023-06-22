New Delhi, June 22: Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan, who played just one Test, has passed away at the age of 87. Making his debut in the opening clash of the 1965-66 Ashes tour at the Gabba, he took two wickets, including England captain Mike Smith. Ashes 2023: ‘If You’re Going to Talk Back It Up With Skills’, Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting Sends Warning to England Pacer Ollie Robinson.

Following his death, Cricket Australia tweeted: "Cricket Australia would like to join Queensland Cricket in offering our condolences to the family and friends of Peter Allan. "The tall right-arm quick represented his country in the 1965-66 Ashes amid a long and successful career with Queensland. May he rest in peace."

Cricket Australia would like to join @qldcricket in offering our condolences to the family and friends of Peter Allan. The tall right-arm quick represented his country in the 1965-66 Ashes amid a long and successful career with Queensland. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mPwXh8ODF6 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 22, 2023

He made a belated Test debut as a 29-year-old, touring the West Indies with Australia in 1964-65, but did not play a Test due to illness. He was only the second player in Australian first-class cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. WA's Ian Brayshaw achieving the same feat the next season was one of only three players to do so. Allan took another 10 wickets in a single innings in a Brisbane club game in March 1966. His Sheffield Shield career tally of 182 wickets at 25.29 was the all-time record at the time.

In 57 first-class games, including 52 matches for Queensland, he took 206 wickets at an average of 26.10 and claimed five wickets in an innings on 12 occasions to go with his 10-wicket haul. His post-cricket career featured a variety of roles, including with the Brisbane City Council where he held a senior post, managing Queen Elizabeth II Stadium after the 1982 Commonwealth Games, as a hotel publican and a civil celebrant on Hamilton Island.

Queensland Cricket Chairman Chris Simpson honoured Allan upon his passing said Allan's passing brought down the curtain on an exceptional career. "Peter had great skills as a bowler which was also mixed with determination -- he typified that strike bowler role in the teams he played for. He served on the executive committee of the Queensland Cricket Association from 1985 to 1991 and was generous with his time and insights for any aspiring player who sought him out."

"His feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings remains a high point in Australian cricket. Peter made a wonderful contribution to cricket in Queensland and on behalf of Queensland Cricket, we thank him for his service to the game," Simpson said.

