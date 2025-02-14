Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games on Friday in Haldwani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun earlier on January 28.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

Preparations are on to make the closing ceremony to be held at the International Sports Complex in Haldwani as grand and huge as before.

At the 38th National Games, 35 sports competitions took place, out of which all medals except two were tele-sports. Dehradun was the main venue of the multi-sport event.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Schedule: KKR vs RCB to Kickstart Indian Premier League 18 at Eden Gardens on March 22; Play-Offs to Be Held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Says Report.

After this, most sports competitions were held in cities like Haldwani, Haridwar, and Rudrapur. The beauty of the event was that sports activities were also conducted in typical mountainous areas like Khatima, Tanakpur, Almora, and Tehri.

The closing ceremony of the National Games will begin at 2 pm on Friday, February 14, at the International Sports Complex in Haldwani, a release said.

Apart from Amit Shah, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Meghalaya Chief Minister Kongkal Sangma, Union Minister of State for Road and Transport Ajay Tamta, Sports Minister Uttarakhand Rekha Arya, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, Indian Olympic Association President and MP PT Usha will be among those present.

The release said that Uttarakhand has left no stone unturned in extending warm hospitality to athletes, officials, and spectators from across the country. "Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the state has combined world-class sports facilities with its signature warmth, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all participants," the release said.

"The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun and other venues have been equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a smooth, competitive environment. Special attention has been given to dietary needs, with nutritious and diverse meal options catering to different regional preferences, as per a press release from the government," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)