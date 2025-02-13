The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is knocking on the door and the IPL 2025 schedule is all set to arrive soon. The 18th season of the IPL is all set to see the start of a new three-year cycle after the last one came to an end in 2024 with the mega auction. Teams are once again reshuffled, opting for new leaders and a mega season waits fans. Although the schedule is yet to be announced, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had hinted that the IPL will commence on March 23. A report from Cricbuzz has suggested that the date has been revised and IPL 2025 will commence from March 22. Rajat Patidar Named RCB Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter to Lead Virat Kohli and Co in Indian Premier League Season 18.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the upcoming 18th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 22, a Saturday. As per normal practice, the season opener will feature the defending champions and their home city and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the first match, with the Kolkata Knight Riders, the reigning champions, taking the field on the inaugural night. Up against the Knight Riders will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Runners-up from last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad will also get to kick off their opening match at home. They will be up against against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on March 23, a Sunday. It will be an afternoon game. Sanju Samson Undergoes Successful Operation, Rajasthan Royals Wish Franchise Skipper 'Get Well Soon' Ahead of IPL 2025 Season (See Picture).

Cricbuzz also revealed, apart from the 10 regular centres that is Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata and Hyderabad, this season's matches will be played in Guwahati and Dharamsala too. Rajasthan Royals have chosen the North-East city as their second venue, playing there on March 26 and 30. KKR and CSK will be the Royals' opponents in the two evening games at Guwahati. Like last year, Dharamsala will host a couple of home games of Punjab Kings. It is being said that the Himachal city may get three games this season. According to sources, the final will again follow tradition and be held in the city of the defending champions and Eden Gardens will host the final on Sunday, May 25. Hyderabad will host the Qualifier 1.

