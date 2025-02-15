Augsburg (Germany), Feb 15 (AP) Leipizig missed a chance to boost its hopes of a Champions League place next season when it could only draw at mid-table Augsburg 0-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The fourth draw in the last five league games for the Red Bull club left it in fourth place, two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt.

Augsburg, meanwhile, remained 12th.

Neither side was able to get a grip on the game and clear-cut chances were few but Augsburg would be happier with the point in a battling display in its first home match after three consecutive away games. (AP)

