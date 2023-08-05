New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday congratulated Jyothi Yarraji for winning the bronze medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu.

India’s Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds in women’s 100m hurdles and set up a new national record.

Thakur on Saturday hailed Yarraji's "brilliant effort" in her triumph with a personal best timing of 12.78s and added that he is eagerly looking forward to Indian athlete's performance in the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.

"University Games with a National Record Kudos to #TOPScheme hurdler @JyothiYarrajion winning BRONZE at the 31st World University Games in women’s 100mH. Her brilliant effort earned her a historic triumph with a personal best timing of 12.78s, bettering her NR for the 5th time With a in the Asian Championships, this victory is just the icing on top of your remarkable journey ahead. We are proud of you and eagerly look forward to your performance at the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games. Keep up the momentum!," Thankur posted on Twitter- which goes by X now.

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1687695566619484160

Jyothi Yarraji's last run improved on her previous national record of 12.82 seconds set at the 2022 National Open Championships by 0.04 seconds.

The Indian hurdler, the reigning Asian champion, had earlier clocked 13.12s and 13.05s in the heats and semifinals, respectively, to make the eight-woman final.

Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster took the gold with a personal best of 12.72 while China’s Wu Yanni finished with 12.76 bag the silver. Yarraji was just a whisker away from matching the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying standard of 12.77s, set for the event. (ANI)

