London [UK], July 16 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that pacer Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against West Indies after the bowler breached team's bio-secure protocols.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," ECB said in a statement.

ECB said that the West Indies team has been made aware and they are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

Extending an apology for his action, Archer said he put the whole team and management in "danger" and he has "let both teams down".

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," ECB's official website quoted Archer as saying.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

The second Test between England and West Indies is slated to begin today at the Old Trafford Cricket stadium. (ANI)

