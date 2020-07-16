Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of ENG vs WI in India: The three-match series between England and West Indies now moves into the second Test. West Indies won the first Test by four wickets and took 1-0 lead in the series. A win here in this fixture will help Windies seal the series. So, England will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. Just like the first Test, this one is going to be an exciting contest as well as fans look to cherish the only international cricket series being played as of now. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ENG vs WI free live streaming, then scroll down for all the information. Apart from live streaming online, you can check ENG vs WI live score updates along with match time as well. England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020: Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood and Other Key Players to Watch Out.

England will be boosted by the return of captain Joe Root. The English skipper missed the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. All-rounder Ben Stokes will be relieved of the captaincy pressure, and thus fans will be expecting a better performance from him. To make way for Root, Joe Denly has been dropped from the squad. Another change on cards for England will be Stuart Broad’s inclusion; he could well replace Mark Wood. West Indies, on the other hand, are expected to retain the winning combination. England vs West Indies, Manchester Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The Second Test match between England and West Indies begins on July 16. ENG vs WI 2nd Test match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester and the game is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11 am (local Time) with toss at 03:00 pm.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs West Indies Test series 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match. England vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Team.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the Day 1 of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs WI with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs WI 2nd Test live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site. Though West Indie have the momentum with them, expect England to step up their game and draw level in this series.

