Arsenal fans were left raging after Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold escaped a red card following a horrible challenge of Bukayo Saka. The 21-year-old buried his studs on Saka’s shin but was only shown a yellow card for the reckless tackle leaving Arsenal fans fuming in ager. Many fans recalled Eddie Nketiah’s similar tackle on James Justin during Arsenal vs Leicester City match last week. But while Nketiah received a straight red and was slapped with a three-match ban, Alexander-Arnold was only shown a yellow card and remained on the pitch. Arsenal 2–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2019–20 Watch Goal Video Highlights.

The incident occurred in the 48th minute with Arsenal leading Liverpool 2-1 and certainly left the Gunners’ fans unimpressed about the quality of refereeing in the game. With Saka advancing forward during a counter-attack, Alexander-Arnold plunged into him with his right foot and left the young Arsenal winger writhing in pain. Arsenal End Liverpool’s Record Points Chase With 2–1 Win; Twitterati Troll New Premier League Champions for Shock Defeat (See Reactions).

Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's Reckless Tackle on Bukayo Saka

But despite the horror of the challenge, the Liverpool full-back was only shown a yellow card with VAR not even reviewing it leaving fans in rage. Many took to social media to let out their frustration about the inconsistency and quality of refereeing. Saka too was lucky to escape without any serious damage to his foot.

Yellow Card for a Tackle As Dangerous As This

Image: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold receives a yellow card for this tackle on Bukayo Saka. 🤔 #afc pic.twitter.com/0enphfoC4u — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 15, 2020

Should Have Been a Red?

ABSOLUTELY NO CONSISTENCY! TAA should have been off! Had he of seen red, we would have had more control in the game. Did he mean to hurt Saka? NO. Is it dangerous play? YES! It’s therefore in the same category as Eddies one. Fed up with it now honestly! Thank god we won the game. https://t.co/f0RNeI6KVG pic.twitter.com/twV3COFieW — RohansBlog (@RjArsenalBlog) July 16, 2020

A Breakdown of Each Step of That Challenge

Surely Nketiah's foul which he got a red card for was basically the same this tackle on Saka? pic.twitter.com/49yOnQbqQF — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@F1avs) July 15, 2020

Fan's Frustration With Poor Refereeing

If there was any consistency in refereeing, that Trent tackle was as much a red as Eddie’s last week. — Curtis Morton (@CurtisMorton) July 15, 2020

Inconsistent VAR

I like Trent, and I genuinely don’t think that he’s trying to injure Saka there, but my annoyance is how is that tackle any different to Eddie’s upgraded red card. There is no consistency with VAR at all. — Chris Adie (@ChrisTomAdie05) July 15, 2020

Why Is There No Red - Ian Wright

Ian Wright on the Trent Alexander Arnold yellow card: “There is probably some long winded reason why that’s not a sending off and Eddie Nketiah is.” I love you @IanWright0. Thank you for acknowledging the incident because @SkySportsPL didn’t at all. pic.twitter.com/9WPVE1bmbi — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) July 15, 2020

Incidentally, Nketiah was involved in a similar challenge on James Justin during Arsenal vs Leicester City clash at the Emirates last week. He too was initially shown a yellow but the card was upgraded into a red after a VAR review. Post the game, the 21-year-old was even-handed a three-match suspension for his tackle, which was deemed very dangerous.

Eddie Nketiah Was Sent-Off For This Tackle

If Nketiah got a red, then Trent Alexander-Arnold also deserved a red. No consistency from the English refs again. pic.twitter.com/XkZyaT4vUv — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 to keep their slim hopes of a Europa League qualification alive. The Gunners are placed ninth in the Premier League points table with 53 points from 36 matches and are two points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy the seventh position – the final Europa League spot.

Liverpool missed out on breaking Man City’s record haul of points in a single Premier League campaign. Had the Red won against Arsenal, they would have been on track to overtake City’s record of 100 points in a single Premier League season. But the defeat meant they can now only manage 99 points if they win their last two games. The loss also ended their hopes of notching a record 33 wins, which would have been most wins in a single Premier League season once again breaking City’s record of 32 wins.

