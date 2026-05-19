Sports News | Arsenal Edge Burnley 1-0, Move Closer to Premier League Title

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Arsenal moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, London, on Monday.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute, heading in from a Bukayo Saka corner to give Mikel Arteta's side a crucial lead, as per the Premier League website.

Also Read | CSK Playoff Chances After Defeat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Match.

Arsenal controlled much of the first half, creating several chances, with Leandro Trossard striking the post and Martin Odegaard seeing an effort deflected wide. Burnley, despite already being relegated, fought hard and limited Arsenal to a single goal before the break.

In the second half, Arsenal continued to push forward, with Eberechi Eze coming close as his volley crashed off the crossbar. However, Burnley stayed competitive and worked hard defensively, even as they struggled to threaten David Raya's goal.

Also Read | Jennifer Paes Dies: Olympian and Mother of Leander Paes Passes Away at 72.

Havertz was later shown a yellow card for a mistimed challenge and was substituted soon after as Arsenal looked to manage the game. Burnley attempted to apply late pressure, but Arsenal's defence held firm.

The closing stages were tense, with seven minutes of stoppage time adding to the nerves around the stadium. However, Arsenal maintained their shape and saw out the result to secure three vital points.

The win puts Arsenal within touching distance of the Premier League title. They now need a win in the clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday to be crowned champions, although they could clinch the title earlier depending on Manchester City's result against AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League points table with 82 points to their name, while Manchester City sit second with 77 points to their name. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)