Bengaluru, May 9 (PTI) Experienced J Arunkumar has been appointed as the head coach of the Golden State Grizzlies, the San Francisco-based MLC team.

Arunkumar, who has worked as a batting coach with Mumbai Indians and the MI New York, has extensive coaching experience across the globe in T20 franchise cricket.

Also Read | 'We Salute Our Brave Men...' ICC Chairman Jay Shah Sends Powerful Message Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan (See Instagram Story).

The former Karnataka batter had worked as the head coach of US men's national team between 2020 and 2022, besides being in the coaching staff of Punjab Kings and Kerala Knight in the Abu Dhabi T10.

He was also the head coach of Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

Also Read | Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium Receives Bomb Threat Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension, Email Warns Against Hosting Cricket Events.

“Feels like home returning to California. I am looking forward to an exciting stint with Grizzlies.,” Arunkumar told PTI.

“The Bay Area, California, was my first home when I began coaching in the US, and there is real talent here,” he added.

Samir Shah, CEO of the Golden State Grizzlies said: “Jak brings the perfect blend of tactical acumen, international exposure, and a deep commitment to player development.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)