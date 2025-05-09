Cricket South Africa have appointed Shukri Conrad as the South Africa men's national cricket team's all-format head-coach until the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. Conrad, who has been SA's Test coach since 2023, succeeds Rob Walter, who resigned as the Proteas' white-ball coach two years into his four-year term. Conrad has led South Africa's resurgence in Test cricket, taking them to the World Test Championship 2025 Final. Conrad's first white-ball assignments will be the T20I Tri-Nation Series involving Zimbabwe and New Zealand in July. SL-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Innings Update: Annerie Dercksen's Maiden Ton Guides South Africa To 315/9 As Dewmi Vihanga Claims Fifer.

Shurki Conrad Named South Africa's All-Format Head Coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shukri Conrad as the Proteas Men’s all-format head coach. Conrad, who has led the Test side since January 2023, will now take charge of the white-ball formats starting with the T20 International tri-series… pic.twitter.com/LnLlWJrAnd — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 9, 2025

