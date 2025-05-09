Mumbai, May 9: Sydney Sixers have appointed former Australia and England mentor Matthew Mott as their new women's head coach for the next two years, as per a release from Sydney Sixers. With a reputation as one of the most accomplished coaches in the modern game, Mott brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success at the highest level. First secured by the club as an assistant with the Sixers men's side last summer, the appointment of the highly sought-after coaching talent marks a significant win for the club and one of the biggest coups in the competition to date. WBBL 2024: Melbourne Renegades Complete Fairytale Journey With Maiden Women’s Big Bash League Title.

Mott will take charge of the women's program following the departure of Charlotte Edwards last month and will continue to provide his services to the men's squad, working alongside coaching great Greg Shipperd. Renowned as one of the game's most prolific title-winners, Mott has led championship-winning teams at both the domestic and international levels, on home soil in Australia and abroad.

Head coach of the national women's team from 2015 to 2022, Mott's tenure was marked by a culture of sustained excellence and World Cup success, producing two T20 World Cup victories (2018 and 2020) and an ICC Women's World Cup title (2022), in addition to four Ashes series wins, steering the side through an era of sheer dominance.

Following his departure from the Australian side, Mott was recruited to England to lead the men's national white-ball squads, where he saw further success with his side lifting the T20 World Cup in 2022 under his leadership.

A talented left-handed batter, Mott represented Victoria and Queensland in a first-class playing career spanning a decade, before beginning his coaching journey with the organisation he now fittingly returns to, joining Cricket NSW as an assistant coach in 2005.

Speaking about his appointment, Mott said he was excited to build on his current connection with the club and its players. "I'm absolutely delighted to be working with the Sixers women's team. I've had a strong connection with the club over many years, so when the opportunity came up, it was one I was really keen to take on."

"Having coached several players in the current squad, I'm looking forward to reconnecting with them, as well as working with some of the younger talent, as we push to secure another WBBL title."

"The list is already stacked with talent, including players who've achieved success at various levels. We're looking to build on that at the Draft and put ourselves in a position to bring home a championship again this season," he added. Mitchell Marsh Re-Signs Three-Year Contract With Perth Scorchers Ahead of Big Bash League 2025–26.

Speaking about the opportunity for Mott to take charge of the women's side, Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said: "There are few coaches in world cricket who have achieved a similar track record of success, and 'Motty' has proven that he knows what it takes to build a strong, winning culture."

"Motty was a fantastic addition to our men's coaching group last season, and we're really pleased that he will also continue in his role assisting the BBL side under the guidance of Greg Shipperd." "As a club, we strive to be world-class in all that we do, from our match day experience to our on-field performances, and we're excited to see Motty bring that same world-class approach to our program over the next two years," he added.

