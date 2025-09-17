Mumbai, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and on the special occasion, former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to shower their wishes on the country's leader. From legends of the game to active stars, the cricketing fraternity shared heartfelt messages, acknowledging the Prime Minister's vision and leadership. PM Modi Birthday 2025: Rajasthan Artist Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav Pays Unique Tribute to Narendra Modi, Creates Cow Dung Painting Depicting PM Feeding Lion Cub (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Wishes Narendra Modi

Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2025

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also expressed his admiration for Modi's leadership on X.

Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Warm wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition, and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity… pic.twitter.com/rS5ZzDwaHU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2025

Ishant Sharma Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your leadership and dedication to building a stronger India. Wishing you continued success and well-being. — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 17, 2025

Umesh Yadav Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Birthday greetings to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏 May you continue to inspire the nation with your leadership and dedication. Wishing you health, peace & prosperity. 🇮🇳 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 17, 2025

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav kept it simple yet heartfelt, posting on his Instagram story, "Sending my best wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji." Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Viswanathan Anand, Suresh Raina and Other Sports Icons Extend Birthday Wishes to Indian Prime Minister As He Turns 75.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also sent across warm wishes.

Yuvraj Singh Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success @PMOIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2025

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recalled his first interaction with Modi during his early cricketing days.

Ravindra Jadeja Extends Warm Wishes Narendra Modi

I first met Modi ji in 2010, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had a match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, and the teams were lined up on the field for introductions just before the game began. Modi ji arrived and shook hands with all the players. That was the… pic.twitter.com/2BU7Qw0wEf — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 16, 2025

"I met him for the first time in 2010 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When the then Captain, MS Dhoni, introduced me to him, PM Modi said, 'Yeh toh apna ladka hai, dhyan rakhna iska'... It felt really good that such a big leader said something like this about me. The next time I met him was in 2019 when we went to meet him in Delhi and he spoke to us for 20-25 minutes," Jadeja said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)