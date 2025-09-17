Mumbai, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and on the special occasion, former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to shower their wishes on the country's leader. From legends of the game to active stars, the cricketing fraternity shared heartfelt messages, acknowledging the Prime Minister's vision and leadership. PM Modi Birthday 2025: Rajasthan Artist Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav Pays Unique Tribute to Narendra Modi, Creates Cow Dung Painting Depicting PM Feeding Lion Cub (Watch Video).

 Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Wishes Narendra Modi

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also expressed his admiration for Modi's leadership on X.

Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Ishant Sharma Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Umesh Yadav Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav kept it simple yet heartfelt, posting on his Instagram story, "Sending my best wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji." Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Viswanathan Anand, Suresh Raina and Other Sports Icons Extend Birthday Wishes to Indian Prime Minister As He Turns 75.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also sent across warm wishes.

Yuvraj Singh Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recalled his first interaction with Modi during his early cricketing days.

Ravindra Jadeja Extends Warm Wishes Narendra Modi

"I met him for the first time in 2010 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When the then Captain, MS Dhoni, introduced me to him, PM Modi said, 'Yeh toh apna ladka hai, dhyan rakhna iska'... It felt really good that such a big leader said something like this about me. The next time I met him was in 2019 when we went to meet him in Delhi and he spoke to us for 20-25 minutes," Jadeja said.

