New Delhi, September 17: As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, tributes are pouring in from across the nation. One unique tribute is a painting by Rajasthan-based artist Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav, crafted entirely from cow dung, which depicts the Prime Minister feeding milk to a lion cub.

Sharing his inspiration, the artist said, "This painting is made from cow dung. It took about one and a half months to complete. In the artwork, PM Modi is depicted feeding a lion cub with milk. The message is that even fierce animals, such as lions, can be nurtured with love and care. Without fear, the Prime Minister feeds it milk, symbolising courage and compassion.” Narendra Modi Birthday Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy 75th Birthday PM Modi Greetings, WhatsApp Status, HD Photos and Social Media Posts To Share Online.

The artwork has quickly gone viral on social media and is being widely praised for its symbolism and eco-friendly material. Vaishnav said he chose cow dung to reflect traditional Indian values, sustainability, and humility, qualities he associates with the Prime Minister's life journey.

Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav Creates Cow Dung Painting Depicting PM Modi Feeding Lion Cub

Delhi: Artist Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav created a cow-dung painting of Prime Minister Modi feeding a lion cub pic.twitter.com/zuNeDi4wBD — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2025

Meanwhile, PM Modi is spending his 75th birthday in Madhya Pradesh, where he visited Bhainsola village in Dhar district to lay the foundation stone of India's first PM MITRA Park, a mega textile hub under the Centre's flagship initiative to strengthen the garment and apparel sector. Narendra Modi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi, Wishes Him Good Health.

In addition, PM Modi launched two major health and nutrition campaigns, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), aimed at improving health services for women and children nationwide. More than one lakh health camps will be held across India from September 17 to October 2, as part of the government's largest-ever public health outreach initiative under the ongoing Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service).

These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling. Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

