Mumbai, September 17: Marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian sports fraternity extended its warm wishes to the iconic leader. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district. Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand shared an anecdote from the national championships in Gujarat and revealed how his small joy outside the game celebrated by none other than PM Modi. PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extend Warm Greetings.

"When I look back on my journey in chess, certain memories stand out — not just from the board, but from life itself. One of those moments came from Gujarat. Years ago, when I played in Ahmedabad during the National Championship, I had a simple ritual: treating myself to a Gujarati Thali. It was something I cherished, a small joy outside the game. I never imagined that one day, this little detail of my life would be remembered and celebrated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Anand shared on X.

Viswanathan Anand Wishes Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi

#MYMODISTORY When I look back on my journey in chess, certain memories stand out — not just from the board, but from life itself. One of those moments came from Gujarat. Years ago, when I played in Ahmedabad during the National Championship, I had a simple ritual: treating… pic.twitter.com/qR2STuwI7H — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 17, 2025

"I still recall the moment when, in the middle of a casual conversation, I happened to mention my fondness for Gujarati Thalis to Narendra Modi ji. When he heard this, he immediately smiled and said, “Oh, okay, then let’s go.” Without any formality, he took me to the State Guest House, where we sat down and enjoyed a delicious Gujarati Thali together. He even added warmly, “I want to give you the best Thali you can remember.”

"For me, it was a humbling and unforgettable gesture—a reminder that true leaders connect with you not just through grand visions, but through such small moments."

"What has always inspired me is the balance he brings. On one hand, he is efficient, disciplined, and deeply professional, with his entire team working like clockwork. On the other hand, he is approachable, warm, and often light-hearted—someone who can crack a joke and make you feel at ease. That rare blend of vision and humanity is what makes him truly remarkable."

"I also saw his innovative spirit in the world of chess itself. It was Prime Minister Modi ji who suggested that the Chess Olympiad, though separate from the Olympics, should also have its own torch relay. It was a revolutionary idea, and for the very first time, a torch ceremony was introduced to the Chess Olympiad. Today, it has become a proud tradition in our sport, one that the entire world embraces. Soon, chess leaders from across the globe gathered in Delhi for the handover ceremony, a legacy born out of his vision."

"For me, @NarendraModi ji is not just a leader of India, but someone who inspires with both heart and mind. Whether through a simple Gujarati meal or a global chess tradition, he leaves behind lessons of humility, innovation, and warmth," the post read.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also shared his wishes for the Prime Minister, "Warm wishes to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition, and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity," Raina posted on Instagram.

Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared, "Many more happy returns of the day to our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless energy and commitment towards the nation inspire millions, including me. Wishing you happiness, health and many more years of serving India."

Venkatesh Prasad Wishes Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi

Many more happy returns of the day to our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless energy and commitment towards the nation inspire millions, including me. Wishing you happiness, health and many more years of serving India. #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/0yNyIagcCZ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 17, 2025

Babita Phogat Extends Birthday Wishes to Narendra Modi

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat said, "Heartfelt birthday congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader, the flag-bearer of developed India, and the inspiration for millions of BJP workers dedicated to the service of Mother India, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.

"You have always guided, inspired, and shown me affection like a father in the service of the nation. I pray to God that you live a hundred years, have a long life, and remain always healthy."

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi

Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success @PMOIndia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2025

Former India cricket star Yuvraj Singh added "Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).