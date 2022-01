Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Jonny Bairstow scored a remarkable century as England finally showed some fight against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

At stumps, England's score read 258/7 -- still trailing by 158 runs. Bairstow (103*) and Jack Leach (4*) are present at the crease for the Three Lions.

Resuming the final session at 135/4, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow added some quick runs but the 128-run stand for the fifth wicket was finally ended by Nathan Lyon as he had Stokes (66) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing England to 164/5.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler (0) failed to leave a mark and was sent back to the pavilion by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Pacer Mark Wood next came to the middle and played an aggressive role to frustrate the Australian bowlers.

Wood and Bairstow put on 72 runs for the seventh wicket but a quick bouncer by Cummins led to Wood's (39) downfall and England was reduced to 245/7. Bairstow and Leach ensured that England did not lose any more wickets before stumps on Day 3.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d; England 258/7 (Jonny Bairstow 103*, Ben Stokes 66; Pat Cummins 2-68). (ANI)

