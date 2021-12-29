Sydney [Australia], December 29 (ANI): Cricket Australia's Pink Village will be back this year, providing fans with a dedicated pink-themed entertainment zone at Driver Avenue, Moore Park during the Men's Ashes Pink Test at the SCG starting on January 5.

Fans attending the Pink Village can expect a range of entertainment options, such as a food and beverage area that includes a bar stocked with 4 Pines, plus big screens to catch all the action of the fourth Vodafone men's Ashes Test.There will also be numerous fan activations, such as a cricket simulator, a nail art salon, smoothie bikes, freebies, and a Spirits stand with non-alcoholic cocktails and a viewing area to watch live entertainment by various artists on the stage.

EGM, Event Experience & Operations Brian Nourse is excited to have the Pink Village take place once again this year and extend the support of the McGrath Foundation and the Pink Test to fans outside the ground.

"We are ecstatic to have returned the Pink Village at this year's Vodafone Ashes Series Pink Test, not only to provide an exciting experience for our fans, but also to support the McGrath Foundation, which is undeniably a cause important to us all," said Nourse in an official statement.

Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5. (ANI)

