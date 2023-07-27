London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes series here at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Australia retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead on Sunday after the Manchester Test was drawn following a washed-out fifth day.

Also Read | Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm into Quarterfinals; Treesa Jolly-Pullela Gayatri Gopichand Ousted.

It was a blow for England who were primed to draw level in the series, having fought back from 2-0 down.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "Had to double check that. We will have a bowl. Little cloud cover and wicket look good. It is a similar side to the one that played four years ago, we know what we did that time. One change - Murphy."

Also Read | Jofra Archer on Course To Be Fit For England’s 50-Over World Cup Defence, Says Paul Farbrace.

England captain Ben Stokes, "We had have had a bowl as well, just because of the overhead conditions and every time we have won the toss we have bowled. You relatively know one day, two days out what team you are going with, letting the lads know gives them time to prepare. Australia wants to leave here winning the Ashes, we want to draw the series and though they have retained the Ashes, we want to draw the series."

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)