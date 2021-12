Dubai, Dec 29 (PTI) Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday retained his second position in both the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold to his third position in the Test all-rounders list.

Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli also retained their positions in the Test batters' chart -- at fifth and seventh respectively.

While Rohit has 797 rating points in his kitty, Kohli has collected 756 points.

The Test batting chart is being led by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (915 points), followed by England captain Joe Root (900) while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (879) has dislodged Steve Smith (877) from the third position.

Rohit, David Warner, Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam and Travis Head complete the top-10.

Among Test bowlers, Ashwin is the only Indian in the top-10, steady at the second spot with 883 rating points.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins continues to lead the pack, while Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is placed third ahead of Tim Southee and James Anderson.

Australia Test debutant Scott Boland also made his first appearance in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers for his outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

By virtue of his six for seven run spell in England's second innings on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Victoria fast bowler is ranked 74th with 271 points.

Boland finished with a seven-wicket match haul in a thumping innings and 14 run victory for Australia.

In the Test all-rounders list, Indian duo of Ashwin (360) and Jadeja (346) are below leader Jason Holder (382) of the West Indies.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is fourth, while Mitchell Starc nudged ahead of Ben Stokes into fifth place.

The Test Team ranking is being led by India with 124 rating points, while New Zealand and Australia occupy the second and third positions respectively.

England are fourth ahead of Pakistan.

