Kylian Mbappe brushed aside all speculations of his future PSG and instead stated that he would finish this season '100 percent' with the French champions. Also, he made it clear that he wants to help PSG win the Champions League this season. The French club reportedly had received bids from Real Madrid who were seeking to secure services of the forward but PSG turned down all offers. Kylian Mbappe, for the record, becomes a free agent in the summer when his contract with PSG expires. Cristiano Ronaldo's Statue Installed in Panaji, Goa To Motivate Younger Generation to Take Up Football

While commenting about rumours linking him to a move to Real Madrid, he said, as quoted by Football Espana, "We’re facing Madrid. That’s the only thing I have on my mind, is to beat Madrid in February and in March. We’re ready and I’m ready to play and give my all for PSG. We’ve made the final and the semi-final in last two years, but this year we want to win it. I’m not going to Madrid in January.” Lionel Messi, Neymar & Others Named in South American XI of 2021, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino Miss Out

He had made it clear to PSG in the summer transfer window that he wanted to depart and offering his thoughts on the decision, he shared that he had spoken what was in his mind. "I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart. I'm happy to stay," Sky Sports quoted him saying. The French World Cup winner now shares the room with one of the world's best in Lionel Messi and the young star have combined well for PSG this season, leading to 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season. PSG currently are on top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 table with a 13-point lead and would take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next year.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him," he shared while speaking about Messi, adding, "We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game." Mbappe was earlier jokingly asked by Spiderman actor Tom Holland to play for Tottenham Hotspur, an offer which the Frenchman declined. He said, "I don't think I will play for Tottenham in my life," Mbappe said. "He [Tom Holland] asked me about it, but no, no. It's a great club... And I'm sure they will make something good this season with [Antonio] Conte."

