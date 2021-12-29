Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriors in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League season 8 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 29, 2021 at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to continue a positive start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi Take on Bengal Warriors in Repeat of Last Season Final, While UP Face Gujarat.

Dabang Delhi have been the best team at the start of the new Pro Kabaddi League season as they are the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning two and drawing one after three games. Delhi will aim to continue the undefeated run against one of the best teams in the tournament, the Bengal Warriors. This match is a repeat of last season’s final and both teams are looking to come out on top.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors live online streaming.

