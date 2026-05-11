Sports News | Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Girls Enter 8 Finals, 4 Boxers Win Bronze

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 11 (ANI): India's U-17 girls continued their strong run at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, with eight boxers advancing to the finals and four boxers finishing with bronze medals after the semifinals in Tashkent.

Rakhi (46kg) led the charge with a commanding RSC win in the third round against Yating Zhang of China (CHN). In 48kg, Khushi Chand secured a dominant 5:0 victory over Mungunzul Altamgadasa of Mongolia (MGL).

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In the 52kg category, Mamta Murlidhar Raut went down 0:5 against Yaxin Qiu of China (CHN), while Laxmi Manjunath Lamani (54kg) lost 1:4 to Kumriniso Muhammadova of Uzbekistan (UZB), said a release.

Navya (57kg) advanced to the final with an RSC win in the second round against Dagiimaa Chuluutumur of Mongolia (MGL). In 60kg, Ishika lost a closely contested 2:3 bout to Balym Gabitkyzy of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Diya (63kg) secured a dominant first-round RSC victory over Jia-En Song of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

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In the 66kg category, Harnoor Kaur went down 0:5 against Ayaulym Ospanova of Kazakhstan (KAZ).Himanshi (70kg) won by RSC in the first round against Jude Habi of Jordan (JOR).In 75kg, Jyoti progressed with an RSC win in the first round against Cheng-Hui Zou of Chinese Taipei (TPE). Vanshika (80kg) registered a solid 4:1 victory over Feruzabonu Kamolova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur sealed her place in the final with a first-round RSC win against Xin-Ying Huang of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

With eight finalists confirmed and four bronze medals secured, the Indian U-17 girls' team will now aim to convert their strong performances into gold medals in the finals. (ANI)

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