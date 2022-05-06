New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Asian Games 2022, which were supposed to be held in China's Hangzhou City, have been postponed.

No reason was given for the delay, but according to reports from Chinese state media, it has happened due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The 19th edition of the Asian Games was scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10 to September 25.

The host city Hangzhou is close to Shanghai which has been under several weeks of lockdown. The restrictions remain in force across large parts of the city with its 25 million residents being ordered to stay home.

