Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The PBKS vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 7, 2022 (Friday) at 03:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification.Meanwhile, fans searching for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Punjab Kings after their previous win against Gujarat Titans (GT) keep their hopes alive in the race for play-offs. PBKS have four matches yet to play out of 14 matches, with five wins already in their account. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were out of form in their last two matches but carry on being among the top four teams so far. RR are among the favourites for Play offs with a reasonable net run rate of +0.340.

PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Riyan Parag (RR), Liam Livingstone (PBKS) can be our all-rounder. IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated.

PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) could form the bowling attack

PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS), Riyan Parag (RR), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS). IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

