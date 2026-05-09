Sports News | Asian U17 Boxing C'ships 2026: Indian Boys Confirm 5 Medals with Strong QF Showing

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 9 (ANI): India's young boxing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, with five boxers advancing to the semifinals and confirming at least five medals for the country.

In the quarterfinals, Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ). Nivesh Pal (54kg) continued the dominance, registering a unanimous 5:0 win against Shingen Kanai of Japan (JPN) to book his place in the semifinals, according to a release.

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In the 70kg category, Naman Kumar produced a commanding performance, defeating Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan (TJK) with a 5:0 decision. Lakshay Phogat (75kg) also impressed, securing a clinical 5:0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei (TPE) to progress to the last four.

In other results, Karung Albertson (60kg) went down 0:5 against Emir Mukhit of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Ranveer (66kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Islam Suleimanogly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Siddhant (+80kg) lost 0:5 to Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan (KAZ), ending their campaigns.

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With four more medals confirmed today, India's total tally in the U-17 boys category now stands at five. The Indian contingent will look to build on this momentum and push for top podium finishes in the semifinal stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)