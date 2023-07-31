Atlanta [US], July 31 (ANI): Taylor Fritz claimed his second tour-level title of the season and sixth overall after winning the Atlanta Open on Sunday.

The top seed Fritz defeated Australian player Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the championship match to win the ATP 250 title in his first match on home soil since March.

Fritz maintained composure to end the two hours and sixteen minutes-long match in a deciding set.

"I just felt so at home and welcomed in Atlanta this week, I've been coming back here for so many years, so I'm happy to finally get the title. All week, the support was amazing. I'm not from Atlanta, but it felt like I was because the support was just crazy all week long and it felt great." Fritz said after the win as quoted by ATP.

The World No. 9 won the hard-court competition by relying on his powerful serve and first-strike tennis strategy. He was only broken once throughout the competition. The 25-year-old won 84 per cent of his first-serve points, and in crucial situations, he consistently and firmly hit his groundstrokes to secure victory.

At 3-3 in the decider, Fritz gained triple break points by playing outstanding defence to win a 27-shot rally, which proved to be a turning point.

Fritz's outstanding week in Atlanta helped him move up to ninth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. (ANI)

