Paris [France], March 23 (ANI): French and Atletico Madrid footballer Antoine Griezmann is reportedly likely to sign with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Orlando City, eyeing a move to US this summer, reported Goal.com.

As per a report by The Athletic, as quoted by Goal.com, Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, has been officially permitted to travel to the US to seal the deal after being linked to the club for the past few weeks.

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Reports had earlier emerged that Griezmann would consider leaving the Spanish club for a move to the US at the end of February, but their qualification for the Copa Del Ray final delayed his switch. The final against Real Sociedad is scheduled for April 19, and the veteran wants to leave the club with some silverware to his name.

Griezmann wants to seal the deal despite the primary transfer window of MLS being closed officially. He would move to North America at the end of the European football season if everything goes right.

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The 35-year-old has openly made it clear that he intends to play in MLS, as he is a massive fan of American sports. He has often been pictured attending NBA basketball matches and been linked with other MLS clubs in the past, including LAFC, Chicago Fire, and, briefly, Inter Miami.

Griezmann being present would immediately make him amongst the best players as the French captain has scored 44 goals for the national side, won the 2018 World Cup and ended as runners-up in 2022.

He is Atletico's all-time top-scorer and made it to La Liga's 'Team of the Season' four times. However, this year, he is facing a form slump, with six goals in La Liga so far and five in the Copa Del Ray this season. But despite that, his experience still remains vital for the club. (ANI)

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