The leadership structure of Mumbai Indians (MI) has once again become the focal point of the IPL 2026 build-up. In a move that has sparked widespread fan speculation, former national selector Kris Srikkanth has publicly called for Hardik Pandya to relinquish his captaincy in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, just days before the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check: User Shares Morphed Image of MI Star During IPL 2026 Practice Session.

While Pandya remains the officially registered captain for the 2026 campaign, Srikkanth’s comments have led many to question whether a "silent transition" might be underway. Speaking on his YouTube channel on 22 March, the 1983 World Cup winner described the current hierarchy, where two T20 World Cup-winning captains, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, play under Pandya, as a "funny" and "strange" situation.

The "World Cup" Factor

The primary driver behind the calls for a change is Suryakumar Yadav's surging reputation as a leader. Earlier this month, Yadav successfully led the Indian national team to the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Srikkanth argues that this shift in status makes Yadav the "obvious choice" to lead the five-time champions. Hardik Pandya Buys New INR 12 Crore Ferrari 12Cilindri Luxury Sports Car, Cruises Around With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma (Watch Video).

"They should ask Surya to lead this year to see if there is a change of luck," Srikkanth stated. "Hardik is a good captain, but it’s a strange situation when he has played under Rohit and Surya to help India win World Cups. If Hardik himself says to the management, 'Let Surya lead and I’ll support,' the entire issue gets resolved."

A Franchise in Transition

Mumbai Indians have endured a challenging period since their last title in 2020. The 2024 season, which saw Pandya replace the long-serving Rohit Sharma, ended in a bottom-of-the-table finish amidst significant fan unrest. While the team recovered to reach the playoffs in 2025, falling to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, the absence of silverware has kept the leadership debate alive.

Internal Policy or Impending Change?

Despite Srikkanth’s vocal stance, the MI management has not indicated any deviation from their current plan. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has consistently praised the collaborative nature of the team's "leadership group," which includes Pandya, Sharma, Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

However, Srikkanth’s suggestion that the franchise "can always appoint Surya as the captain anytime" without a formal pre-season announcement has led fans to wonder if a mid-season switch is a possibility if results do not go Pandya's way in the early rounds.

The Wankhede Litmus Test

The true test of the team’s unity will occur on 29 March 2026, when Mumbai Indians host KKR at the Wankhede Stadium. Whether the crowd embraces Pandya or continues to voice a preference for Sharma or Yadav will likely dictate the narrative for the remainder of the season. For now, Hardik Pandya remains the man in charge, but the "Suryakumar shadow" has never loomed larger over the Mumbai Indians dugout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).