London, Jul 28 (PTI) Arjun Atwal sunk in six birdies but also gave away five bogeys, two of them in the last five holes, for a final round of 1-under 69 to finish tied-24th alongside defending champion KJ Choi at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale.

Atwal with cards 67-72-69-71 totalled 3-under for the week and was the top Indian, as Jeev Milkha Singh (69) was T-56 and Jyoti Randhawa (73) T-61.

Also Read | WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match at Warner Park.

It is the first time three Indians made the cut a Major, men or women or Seniors.

Atwal, playing only his second event of the year, said, "I have not been able to get many starts but played well this week. Hopefully more starts will make things better."

Also Read | What Is a Handshake in Test Cricket? What Does It Signify? Know All About the Tradition After Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?.

Pádraig Harrington wrote his name into history as he became the fifth player to win both The Open and Senior Open.

The Irishman, who secured his second U.S. Senior Open title last month, finished three strokes ahead of fellow former Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn and 1997 Open winner Justin Leonard to claim his third Senior Major victory.

Harrington, who won The Open in 2007 and defended the Championship in 2008, joins Bob Charles, Darren Clarke, Gary Player and Tom Watson as the only men in history to have won both the Claret Jug and Senior Open Trophy.

The 53-year-old started the day with a two-stroke lead over Leonard, which he immediately increased to three after an eagle at the first on the Old Course at Sunningdale.

Further gains at the sixth and ninth holes saw his lead extend to four strokes after the turn, but Bjørn moved to within two after a run of four birdies in six holes from the ninth.

The Dane's momentum was halted by a bogey at the 16th and, despite dropping a shot of his own on the 17th, Harrington held a three-stroke lead on the 18th tee.

Harrington hit his approach safely on the 18th green and had two putts for par for a three under par 67, a 16 under par total and his 11th victory since joining the over-50s ranks.

Playing partner Leonard signed for a two under par round of 68 and a 13 under par total.

Australian Scott Hend finished the week in fourth place on 12 under par, while Ernie Els and Cameron Percy shared fifth on 11 under. PTI

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)