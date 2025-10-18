Perth [Australia], October 18 (ANI): In the three-match ODI series against India starting from Sunday, Australia's left-hand opener Travis Head is just 58 runs behind to complete 3,000 One Day International (ODI) runs.

In 76 ODIs, Travis Head has scored 2,942 runs in 73 innings at an average of 44.57. His highest score in the 50-over format is an unbeaten 154, and he has maintained a brisk strike rate of 106.05 off 2,774 balls faced. The left-hander has registered seven centuries and 17 half-centuries, underscoring his consistency in the format.

Against India in ODIs, Travis Head has played 10 matches, scoring 384 runs from as many innings at an average of 42.66. His highest score of 137 reflects his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks. Across these games, he has faced 372 balls at a strike rate of 103.22, registering one century and one half-century.

Across formats against India, Travis Head has played 45 innings in 33 matches, amassing 1,802 runs at a strike rate of 79.03 and at an average of 43.95. His highest score against Men in Blue is 163. Head has registered four centuries and six half-centuries against India.

The three-match ODI series against India will start in Perth on Sunday. While Australia will be without their captain, Pat Cummins, the presence of Starc, Hazlewood, and Zampa still offers plenty of experience and support to much younger/fringe talent, such as Nathan Ellis, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Xavier Bartlett.

ODI Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann. (ANI)

