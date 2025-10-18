Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match? This is the question most fans would be seeking the answer to as Inter Miami take on Nashville SC in the MLS 2025. The Herons are third on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table with 62 points and a victory over sixth-placed Nashville SC can see them move to the top spot. Inter Miami enter this contest on the back of a 4-0 win over Atlanta United and would be brimming with confidence. But will Lionel Messi play in the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match? Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form in MLS 2025, leading the goal-scoring charts with 26 goals to his name, two more than LAFC's Denis Bouanga in second. And the Argentine legend will look to have his hands on the Golden Boot in the MLS, an honour that no Inter Miami player has achieved so far. And fans would be desperate to watch the 38-year-old make magic on the pitch as Inter Miami take on Nashville SC in an away game.

Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight in Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi, in all probability, will be playing in the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025. Not just this, but the Argentina star will also be part of Inter Miami's starting XI in the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. As a matter of fact, Lionel Messi also trained hard with his Inter Miami teammates prior to the MLS 2025 clash against Nashville SC and will be raring to make an impact on the pitch. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Fire Inter Miami to 4–0 Win Over Atlanta United in MLS 2025 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training

Pensando en Nashville… 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RrK67iuC2N — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 16, 2025

Not just the list of highest goal-scorers, but Lionel Messi also jointly tops the list of most assists in the MLS 2025 season, with 18 assists alongside San Diego's Anders Dreyer. Lionel Messi, in Inter Miami's last match, had scripted history by becoming the first player in MLS history to have nine games where he has scored multiple goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).