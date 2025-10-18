The Australia national cricket team will host the India national cricket team for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find out live weather updates in Perth during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 on Sunday. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?

The Men in Blue will be led by the newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill. The three-match ODI series will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will play their first international match after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. Australia, on the other hand, has named a strong squad for the upcoming high-voltage ODI series. Mitchell Marsh has been named as the captain, whereas star batter Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the lineup.

Will It Rain in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025?

In worrying news for the fans, there is a high chance of rain during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 in Perth on October 19. The India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 11:30 AM local time. In India, the first ODI between the two countries will start at 9:00 AM IST. As per the live weather updates, there are rainfall chances during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 match hours in Perth.

It is expected that there will be stop-start play due to rain. In the live weather update, the temperature in Perth during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 match hours is expected to stay around 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. When is IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Talking about the head-to-head record in ODI cricket, India and Australia have faced each other a total of 152 times. Australia have secured 84 victories, whereas the Men in Blue have clinched 58 wins to their name. 10 matches between the two countries have ended in a no result.

