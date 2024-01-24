New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced a 14-member T20I squad to face West Indies in the upcoming three-match series which will start from February 9.

Batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was named as the skipper.

David Warner who retired from the Test and ODI format, has been included in the T20I squad. Apart from Warner, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis have also been named in the squad.

However, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith have been rested to manage their workloads ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand in late February.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie selectors are yet to confirm their permanent skipper in the 20-over format after Aaron Finch retired from T20I in 2022.

Marsh led the Aussie side during their 3-0 win over South Africa. However, wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade took charge of the the team during their tour in India.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood has also been included in the T20I squad to face the Caribbeans after resting from the 50-over series.

Since Hazlewood went unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auctions, the series against West Indies and New Zealand would be the last chance for the 33-year-old to play in the 20-over format before the World Cup.

The first T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be played on February 9 in Hobart. The second and third games will be played on February 11 and 13 in Adelaide and Perth respectively.

Australia's T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

