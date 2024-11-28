Melbourne [Australia], November 28 (ANI): Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster has been included in the Australian squad as a cover for Mitchell Marsh for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India starting from December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

Webster was added to the squad following his recent good showing in red-ball cricket, including the two-game series against India 'A'. In the unofficial 'Test' series against India A, Webster was the second-highest run-getter for Australia A with 145 runs at an average of 72.50, with a half-century. He also picked seven scalps at an average under 20.

It is the first international call-up for Webster, and the 30-year-old was thrilled to receive the news.

"To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side," Webster said, as quoted by the ICC.

"Any time you are playing 'A' cricket, it is the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead. To get the call from 'Bails' (selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW (New South Wales) game was a really proud moment and I cannot wait to get stuck in.

"There is a tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Test so I think I am there just to have some cover there for that middle-order role, whichever way they go," he concluded.

Webster's addition further boosts Australia's pace resources and provides a solid back-up for Marsh, who played the Perth Test and bowled 17 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test since the 2019 Oval Test against England. Given that Marsh suffered a major injury concern earlier in the year, and has had limited bowling stints, Webster's presence will be crucial.

Webster has played in 93 first-class games, scoring 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83 with 12 centuries. He has also taken 148 wickets at an average of 37.39, bowling both off-spin and pace, learning the art of fast bowling during COVID-19 lockdowns.

This year in 15 matches, Webster scored 1,121 runs at an average of 53.38, with three centuries and five fifties. His best score is 167*.

Hosts Australia were on the receiving end of a dominant performance by India in Perth that saw them bested by a record margin of 295 runs. The second Test between the two sides begins on December 6 in Adelaide.

Australia squad for second Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)

