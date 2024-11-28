Canberra, Nov 28: Uncapped allrounder Beau Webster, who features for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, has been added to the Australia squad for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India amid concerns over Mitchell Marsh's fitness. Webster, who will join the team in Adelaide next week, was added to the squad following his recent good showing in red-ball cricket including the two-game series against India ‘A’. Overall, the 30-year-old all-rounder has over 5000 first-class runs and nearly 150 first-class wickets in his career. IND vs AUS 2024: After Win at Optus Stadium Team India Eyes Victory in Adelaide in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

"To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side. Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead," Webster said. "To get the call from 'Bails' (selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW (Shield) game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in. There's a tight turnaround between the Adelaide and Gabba Test so I think (I'm there) just to have some cover there for that middle-order role, whichever way they go," he added. In the unofficial ‘Test’ series against India A, Webster was the second-highest run-getter for Australia A with 145 runs at an average of 72.50.

He also picked seven scalps at an average under 20. His addition further bolsters Australia’s pace resources and provides a solid backup in the stead of Marsh. Marsh featured in the Perth Test and bowled 17 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test since the 2019 Oval Test. Given that Marsh suffered a major injury concern earlier in the year, and has had limited bowling stints, Webster’s presence will be crucial. Jack Nisbett, meanwhile, has been brought in to replace Jem Ryan, who sustained a foot injury at the weekend, in the Prime Minister’s XI to play India in Canberra this weekend. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Sunil Gavaskar Credits Virat Kohli’s Stance Adjustment for Success in Perth.

Australia squad for second Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).