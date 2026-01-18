Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Adam Walton in a three-game set to move to the second round of the ongoing Australian Open 2026 event on Sunday.

Alcaraz won the opening set comfortably 6-3. However, the Spaniard needed to grind in the second, but he held his nerve to clinch 7-6. The third set was completely dominated by the tennis star, who won 6-2 to clinch the game in straight sets.

World No. 10 Alexander Bublik also moved to the second round after he defeated Jenson Brooksby in straight sets - 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

On the other hand, Benjamin Bonzi suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Cameron Norrie in the five-set game.

Norrie won the opening set comfortably 0-6 and lost the second and third 7-6 and 6-4. However, he bounced back in the next two sets and thrashed his opponent 3-6 and 4-6 to win a high-voltage game.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev started his campaign on a winning note after he defeated Gabriel Diallo in the opening round at the Rod Laver Arena. The World No. 3 won the match 6-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 against his opponent.

Zverev lost the opening set closely 6-7 but bounced back and registered wins in the remaining sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, which helped him to seal his place in the second round.

On January 19, Serbian legend and World No. 4 Novak Djokovic will play his first-round match against Pedro Martinez. World No. 6 Alex de Minaur will face Mackenzie McDonald. (ANI)

