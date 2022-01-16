Melbourne [Australia], January 16 (ANI): World number 150 Salvatore Caruso has replaced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's singles draw, organizers confirmed on Sunday.

'Lucky loser' Italian who has replaced world number one men's singles player Djokovic will clash with Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round encounter at the 1573 Arena on Monday.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic lost his appeal against deportation, the Chief Justice James Allsop of the Federal Court of Australia announced. The decision was unanimous, said Chief Justice Allsop. Other judges who were hearing Djokovic's appeal were Anthony Besanko and David O'Callaghan of the Federal Court of Australia.

After the court's decision, the 20-time Grand Slam champion Serbian also confirmed that he will not participate in the Australian Open, where he is the three-time defending champion.

Also Read | Anthony Martial Slams Ralf Rangnick on Social Media as Manchester United Manager Claimed that French Forward ‘Did Not Want To Be A Part of The Squad’.

The tennis player was also ordered to pay the legal costs to the government. Djokovic's visa was cancelled on Friday by Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)