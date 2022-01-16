Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, one name that was missing out from the playing XI of Manchester United was Anthony Martial. Manchester United team manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about Martial's absence from the squad to which he said that the French forward didn't want to be a part of the team. This surely did not go down well with the footballer and he took to social media and slammed the Manchester United manager. He refuted Rangnick's claims and said that he has never disrespected anyone. Aston Villa vs Manchester United Results & Goal Video Highlights: Philippe Coutinho Scripts Solid Comeback for Hosts as EPL 2021-22 Match Against Red Devils Ends With 2-2 Draw.

Martial took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I will never refuse to play a match for Man United. I've been here for 7 years and I never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the Fans." Martial has not been a part of the squad since December 2, 2021, when Manchester United went on to beat Arsenal 3-2. While speaking about Martial, the German revealed, "He would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that was the reason why he didn't travel with us yesterday."

Martial's Instagram Post:

Anthony Martial (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Manchester United, Burno Fernandes scored a brace and led the team to 2-0. But the Red Devils bottled their lead as Jacob Ramsey scored a goal at 77th minute and then Phillipe Coutinho contributed with yet another goal at the 81st minute. The team shared the spoils as the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

