New Delhi [India] June 9 (ANI): Veteran Australian batter and two-time World Cup winner, Matthew Hayden, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

According to ICC, Matthew Hayden's esteemed international career includes over 15,000 runs and two Men's Cricket World Cups.

Also Read | French Open 2025 Winners: List of Champions at Roland Garros.

In 273 matches across all formats, Hayden made 15,066 runs at an average of 47.67 and a strike rate of 67.46, including 40 centuries and 69 fifties,

Few can boast 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. Matthew Hayden is the only player to have done this for five years, and that too in successive years.

Also Read | On Which Channel South Africa vs Australia ICC WTC 2025 Final Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs AUS Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of World Test Championship.

Spanning 16 years and flourishing in all three formats with his aggression and superior shot-making, Hayden proved to be dominant all over the world.

Hayden felt privileged to have been honoured with a place in the Hall of Fame.

"The ICC Hall of Fame includes many of my heroes of yesteryear as well as contemporaries whom I admired and enjoyed competing against. Each of these players gave something to the game in their own way. It is incredible to be recognized along with them,"' Matthew Hayden said, according to ICC.

Hayden made to the Australian ODI team in 1993, eventually given a Baggy Green in March 1994 on a tour of South Africa, raced in to replace an injured Mark Taylor.

The year 2001 proved to be a breakthrough year for Hayden, who went on to pass Bob Simpson's record for most Test runs by an Australian in a calendar year as he scored 1391 runs at an average of 63.22 across 14 Test matches.

Hayden made centuries in three consecutive Tests against India in their visit in the 2007/2008 Test season, helping him pass Aussie legendary batter Don Bradman's total of 29 hundreds.

Hayden took part in the inaugural T20 World Cup, adapting to the new format with ease. He topped the tournament run-tally with 265 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)