A fascinating contest is on the cards when South Africa National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Australia National Cricket Team in the ICC WTC 2025 (World Test Championship) final. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is set to host the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final that starts on June 11. Australia are the defending WTC champions, having won the title back in 2023 beating India in the final. Pat Cummins and co will eye a successful WTC title defense but their task would be far from easy against a spirited South Africa side that would be playing in the ICC WTC final for the very first time. Controversy! Australia Denied Entry into Lord's Cricket Ground As India Train at Venue Days Ahead of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Report.

South Africa have had a good run in the past few ICC tournaments. The Proteas had made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals, T20 World Cup 2024 final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final but have missed out on going all the way, something they would look to do this time around. Temba Bavuma and his men had become the first team to qualify for the ICC WTC 2025 final after defeating Pakistan in a Test match in 2024. Australia set up the clash against the Proteas after outclassing India 3-1 in what a fascinating Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About World Test Championship Summit Clash.

How to Watch Live Telecast of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of ICC tournaments, including the WTC 2025 final. Fans in India can watch the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide ICC WTC 2025 final live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

