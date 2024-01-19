Melbourne, Jan 19 (PTI) Avani Prashanth produced an even par-73 at Yarra Yarra Golf Club and missed finishing in the top-11 in the Australian Amateurs golf here.

Avani, who was runner-up at the Australian Masters of Amateurs last week, shot rounds of 72-75-75-73 for a total of 3-over 295.

Avani had three birdies, but also gave away a double bogey — the second time she did at the par-4 fifth this week — and had another bogey on the eighth.

She birdied the first, ninth and 13th and ended with 73 at the par-73 course.

Finishing as a runner-up saw Avani rise to a career-best 39th place — up from the 50th — in Women's Amateur Golf Rankings.

At ninth place, she is in the top-10 among Asian women amateurs.

Avani will next play in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand.

She will be joined by other Indian Golf Union amateurs Keerthana Rajeev Nair, Vidhatri Urs, Heena Kang, Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar.

The only other Indian to make the cut this week, Varun Muthappa (74-73-77-76) at 18-over, was tied-77th in the men's section.

Earlier Heena Kang among women and Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal in men's section missed the cut.

