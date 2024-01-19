The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 is set to kickstart with the hosts South Africa taking on West Indies in the opening game. The South Africa U-19 vs West Indies U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and has a start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 match in India. The SA U-19 vs WI U-19 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network SD/HD channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar for free in mobile. The live streaming will also be available in the ICC.com website. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Complete Time Table and Match Timings in IST of Under-19 CWC Tournament in South Africa.

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

