Kabul [Afghanistan], August 22 (ANI): Azizullah Fazli has been reappointed as the new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday.

Fazli has already served one term as ACB chairman, from his appointment in September 2018 - following the resignation of Atif Mashal - until July 2019, when he was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai following Afghanistan's bottom-placed finish at the 2019 World Cup in England.

His appointment came a week after the Taliban seized control over Kabul and the collapse of the government with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

"Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," ACB tweeted.

One of the immediate challenges ahead of him will be to ensure the Afghanistan cricket team reaches safely to Sri Lanka for their scheduled three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which is due to begin on September 3.

All three matches in the series will be played in Hambantota and will involve a three-day quarantine period on arrival for both sides.

With an eye on the current turmoil in Afghanistan, questions have also been raised on whether the team will be ready to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the Afghanistan Cricket Board had made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the showpiece event gets underway in Dubai.

Afghanistan cricket team's media manager Hikmat Hassan had told ANI that there is no doubt with regards to participating in the T20 World Cup and the board is keen to go ahead with a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies to help in preparations for the showpiece event. (ANI)

