Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed star batter Babar Azam as their white-ball captain, just months before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will start on June 1 in the West Indies/USA. Azam is set to lead Pakistan in this year's Men's T20 World Cup after he was handed captaincy duties of white-ball formats following a unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee. Pakistan Cricket Board Selectors Visit Kakul Military Camp To Negotiate Captaincy in All Formats With Babar Azam.

"Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," PCB confirmed on social media as quoted by the ICC.

Azam relinquished his leadership position following his team's underwhelming performance at last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, in which it finished at sixth place. Pakistan failed to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages after securing four wins in nine games. Shaheen Shah Afridi took over as Pakistan's T20I captain, while the red-ball leadership role was handed to Shan Masood after their ODI World Cup campaign in November last year.

Afridi was handed T20I captaincy based on his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led Lahore Qalandars to consecutive title wins in 2022 and 2023. However, during his first assignment as captain, leading Pakistan in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand, the team secured victory in just one game. Azam's first assignment after reappointment as captain will be the upcoming five-match home T20I series against New Zealand from April 18 onwards.

With the T20 World Cup just two months away, Pakistan would aim to enhance their preparations for the marquee event under his leadership.

It was under his leadership that Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. They would now be hoping to go one better as the tournament shifts to the USA and West Indies. Shaheen Shah Afridi Contemplates Stepping Down as T20I Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team.

Pakistan will feature in Group A of the T20 World Cup, and will meet India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. Their marquee clash against Pakistan will take place in New York on June 9.

