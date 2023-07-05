New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) International stars like Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller will be part of the Lanka Premier League beginning July 30.

Star Sports will telecast the league in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA (Middle East/North Africa) region including UAE.

The local flavour will be provided by Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and limited overs Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

The games of the fourth season will be held at two venues, Colombo and Kandy.

Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the title.

